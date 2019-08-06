Behemoth burrito challenge for a cause

What is the largest burrito you have ever tried to eat? I bet it has nothing on the Fiesta Tequila Burrito Loco.

It is a 7 pound behemoth filled with eggs, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, potatoes and smothered in green chili. The restaurant is challenging the public to eat the family-sized meal in an hour or less. This is not just any food challenge. It is a challenge for a cause.

Throughout the month of August, the business will donate the proceeds from the $28 feast to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota to help them provide more than 1,100 meals a day.

"God blesses us a lot and we want to pass this on to others. We're actually commanded to pass our blessings forward," said Fiesta Tequila owner Dave Spiker. "We want to be part of this community and we are going to be part of this community. We're here to do business. We're not only going to take but we're going to give back also."

On Tuesday, the executive director of Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota, George Larson, took the challenge.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the businesses in the community to do what they do best, which, in this case, is make amazing burritos," Larson said. "It allows them to actually have an opportunity to give back to their community in ways that they know how to do it."

The restaurant will also have places to donate to the charity, if the beast burrito is too much for you to even attempt.

Depending on how well they do, competitors will end up either on the Wall of Fame or the Wall of Shame - but the money goes to Meals on Wheels either way.

Larson said he only got about 10 percent through his challenge before tapping out. I guess we know which wall he made it on.

Questions or comments about this story? Do you have a tip for another story? Reach out to the author, Nick Reagan, directly.

