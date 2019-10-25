Zebra mussels infest Lake Francis Case and could spread

The next time you head out to a lake, expect to see more law enforcement officers. They are stopping people to check boats to help limit the spread of an invasive species.

Zebra mussels attach in clusters and can clog pipes to water sources. (KOTA TV)

Lake Francis Case along the Missouri River is infested with zebra mussels.

The fingernail-sized mussels are problematic because they attach themselves to pipes creating major clogs.

This ends up limiting the supply of drinking water and water for irrigation purposes.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says they can't get rid of zebra mussels but they can slow down the spread.

Though the infested lake is nearly 250 miles away from here, it can spread into our reservoirs if boaters are not careful.

"It takes only one person from out here going back and putting their boat in Lake Sharpe or Lake Francis Case not properly decontaminating their boat and then coming out and putting their boat into Pactola, Sheridan, Deerfield or Angostura or Belle or anyone of our pristine reservoirs out here by transporting zebra mussels here and contaminating these waters," South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Wildlife Conservation Officer Chris Dekker said.

