Youth suicide rates are on the rise

According to the CDC, suicide rates increased in almost every state, especially amongst the youth.

There was an increase especially among 15 to 19-year-olds with 2017 having the highest rate recorded since 2000.

It's a concerning rate Executive Director of Front Porch Coalition Stephanie Schweitzer Dixon notices in Pennington, Meade and Lawrence County.

She said they are also seeing an increase amongst the ages of 20 to 25.

In 2017, the South Dakota Department of Health reported suicide as the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults in the state.

Dixon said for young adults, mental illness and substance abuse are some of the leading themes she has observed west of South Dakota.

She said, as for teenagers, cyberbullying is still playing a big factor and communication is key to help save a life.

"Just because we have a generation that's very different that doesn't mean we can't sit down and talk to them. They may prefer to message through social media. They may prefer to communicate through different means. That doesn't mean they don't want to talk," Dixon said.

If you or someone else needs help text "TALK" to 741-741. You can also call the Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-8255.