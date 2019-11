Rapid City Youth Boxing hosts a regional event Saturday, Nov. 23.

The event is in the RCYB gym at 200 East Main North, Rapid City. Bouts begin at 5 p.m., with doors to the event open to the public a half hour earlier.

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 13 to 17 years old and free to those younger.

Contestant weigh-ins and physicals are from 9 a.m. to noon; with matching from noon to 1 p.m.

This event is in conjunction with USA Boxing.