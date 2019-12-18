Youth and Family Services holiday gift wrapping event

The tradition of gift wrapping at the Rushmore mall continues for Youth and Family Services.

The gift wrapping station is put on to help raise money for many programs like fatherhood first, girls inc, and boy's health.

Even though YFS serves about 14,000 kids throughout West River, only a few of the programs are federally funded.

The special events coordinator, Chris Blair, says many people who come in for some of the services are under the poverty line.

So being able to provide these services for free is essential.

"The money raised here is essential. It supports all of our programs. We receive some federal funding, but that doesn't always cover all the expenses of everything that we do," says Blair.

Crews will be at the gift wrapping station in the Rushmore mall until Christmas Eve.