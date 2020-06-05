Youth and Family Services awarded $3,000 grant

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Rapid City Youth and Family Services a $3,000 grant to support their Boys’ Health Literacy Program. This local grant award is part of more than $8.6 million in grants awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations across communities that Dollar General serves.

The Youth and Family Services Boys’ Health Literacy Program is an out-of-school, hands-on approach to literacy that provides individualized instruction, but also offers opportunities for collaborative learning. Staff will be focusing on the literacy needs of boys, ages 5-17, as well as engaging them in boosting their confidence and promoting a love of reading.

Funding from this grant will be used to purchase laptop computers, books of different reading levels and appeal, and science curriculum.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.