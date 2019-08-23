Youth Sheep, Goats and Swine Show

There's never a dull moment when Central States Fair and Rodeo rolls into town.

Contestants getting their animal ready for the livestock show.

On Friday the action was at the James Kjerstad Event Center for the Youth Sheep, Goat and Swine Show.

Youth participants from four different states are showing off these animals to compete for over $3,000 dollars in prizes.

This livestock show is important for young people because it teaches them about positive work ethic while also recognizing the next generation of the agricultural industry.

"I think it's important for a youth livestock show because we're the future of agriculture so we need to produce our livestock," Macala Hood, a contestant.

Sentiments echoed by a fellow contestant Shanna Weaver.

"I'm excited to be here because it's my first large show and I love showing livestock, it's one of my favorite things to do besides showing horses," said Weaver, "I just think it just show little kids to be a good role model and have them, the generation coming up, help show and advocate for agriculture."

Friday is also First Responders Appreciation Day. All first responders and their families receive free admission to the fairgrounds and PRCA Rodeo with ID.