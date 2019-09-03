Youth Family Services demolishes old building

At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Youth and Family Services in Rapid City started a demolition project on the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Street.

Tuesday morning demolition

The organization is tearing down the past in order to build a better future.

"One of the things that needed to happen was for one of our structures that was located on the property be demolished and this morning that happened," says YFS Development Coordinator Olson.

YFS bought the property in 2014. In just 24 minutes, the former dental office went from cleaning teeth to being cleaned up.

A new parking lot is being paved for the new $14 million expansion project to take the place of the office.

"We are doing this project in two different phases. The first phase is to complete an expansion, it's a two-story expansion onto our existing facility," says Olson.

"It will add 67,000 square feet of programming space. In that space, we will have space for infant-toddler care, preschool, and school-age childcare. We are also going to have space for a fatherhood program and for relationship education courses."

Once construction on the new building is done, the next part of the plan will go into effect.

"Then there will also be in phase two a remodeling of existing space to create a space that unique to middle-school-age children," says Olson.

Phase one is expected to be completed in November. Phase two is expected to be done by February of next year.