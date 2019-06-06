Youth & Family Service children experience the Black Hills

The children of Youth and Family Services (YFS) enjoyed a fun-filled day at Rushmore Tramway Adventures in Keystone Thursday.

Rushmore Tramway Adventures partnered up with YFS to give children an opportunity to not only get some fresh air and adventure, but to experience the beauty of the Black Hills.

The children were able to challenge themselves physically and practice problem solving as they made their way through the Aerial Adventure Park. They got to see Mount Rushmore from a very different perspective as they rode the tramway. Most importantly, they were able to bond and work together.

"This has been fun seeing the kids just brighten up, first of all very scared even just to go up into the chairlift. 'I'm scared, I'm scared,' but they got on the chair lift with confidence," said Darcie Decker with YFS. "So it's been fun to see that and hear their excitement and 'Oh I can do this.'"

Today members of Girls Incorporated participated in this adventure, over the next couple of days Rushmore Tramway Adventures will host those children enrolled in the YFS' child development center and their Boy's Health Program..

"It's awesome, I don't think that I've ever been to Keystone before but I think this has changed that so now I get to come here and see how beautiful it is, all the rock formations," said Kate Bestgen, Girls Inc. "It was probably the most amazing experience I've ever had."