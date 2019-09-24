Your voice matters, National Voter Registration Day celebrates our democracy

Millions of Americans are unable to vote every year, due to missing the registration deadline, not updating their registration, or simply because they don't understand the process.

Sept. 24 is National Voter Registration Day.

It's a reminder, a reminder to exercise your right.

National Voter Registration Day began in 2012 as a way to make sure people had the opportunity to hit the polls.

Even with more than 75,000 registered voters, another 36,000 people are eligible to register in Pennington County alone.

"If you're not voting, you're not being heard, people say their vote doesn't matter, and then you're not being heard at the local or even the higher levels," said Katie Koster, registered voter.

"Being able to vote is an essential tenant to being able to have choice and freedom in our society, so I'm happy that the library is able to provide access to that for people, we have a wide variety of people that come to the library, and so being able to have this here allows everybody to either check or take part in that civic responsibility and duty that we all have, said Abby Chrittenden, Rapid City Public Library.

More than 800,000 Americans registered to vote on National Registration Day in 2018, and one voter described how she felt the first time she was able to vote.

"It was anxious but it was also exciting, definitely a different change of pace than just a high school prom king and queen kind of thing, that's going to be in a yearbook so what, you're actually going to change the, potentially change the world," Koster said.

In South Dakota, you cannot register on voting day.

The last day to register for local elections is May 18, 2020.