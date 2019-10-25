Your car can give you a real life Halloween scare

Candy, haunted houses, ghoulish costumes - it's Halloween and kids just want to have fun!

But Consumer Reports warns there might be a real-life scare inside of your car - bulky or puffy costumes might cause your child's car seat harness to not fit correctly, which means it might not offer optimal protection in a crash.

Consumer Reports advice -- Have your little ghoul or goblin change into their costumes after they get to the party.

If your child is a little older and plan on trick-or treating, make sure he or she can see and be seen!

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year!

To be safer, avoid masks that block vision, and consider face painting instead.

And if you are driving on Halloween always watch for children as you enter and exit driveways and alleys.

A hand-me-down costume is a great money-saver, but if it's too big, your child could trip, so adjust it for a proper fit.

And don't forget about reflective tape--Add it to costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks so they can more easily be seen even on the darkest and spookiest of Halloween nights.

And while they're out trick-or treating, make sure your children always stay on sidewalks instead of walking between cars or on lawns, where there could be tripping hazards.

