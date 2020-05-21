‘You are Essential’ campaign raises over 150K meals in SD

Feeding South Dakota announces “You are Essential – Shine the Light on Hunger” campaign raised more than 150,000 meals for South Dakota families.

The Wednesday night livestream featured Kory and the Fireflies, local leaders and a fundraising celebration to honor everyone essential in the fight against hunger, broadcast from the HenkinSchultz office building in Sioux Falls.

The “You are Essential” campaign began as a way for people to invest in yard signs and put them in front of homes or businesses as a way of showing someone you care. Proceeds benefitted Feeding South Dakota.

“Let It Shine South Dakota” began in March and has evolved into a statewide movement. Wednesday’s event was a partnership with Feeding South Dakota, HenkinSchultz, Pinnacle Productions and the “Let it Shine South Dakota” organization.

“In a challenge, there are many positive things we can do. And a lot of people helped us do a lot of good this week,” said Tony Erickson of Let it Shine.

“We’re very happy with the outpouring of support and we continue to do everything possible to serve our hungry every day – and through every crisis,” said Jennifer Stensaas, Communications Coordinator, Feeding South Dakota.

“There are simple things we can do each day to remind people they are essential, no matter their occupation, situation or role,” said HenkinSchultz President Kirby Schultz. “This was a fun way to recognize that and make a financial difference.”

Funds raised will ease the added stress on food banks in the 66 counties served by Feeding South Dakota.

You can still join the movement now by investing in a yard sign by going to henkinschultz.com. You can also donate directly at feedingsouthdakota.org .