Yoga on the Ice: winter tradition in downtown Rapid City

Move over hot yoga, now there's "Yoga on the Ice."

Sol Yoga Collective partnered with Main Street Square to offer an all-levels hatha yoga class in downtown Rapid City.

Yoga on the Ice is an annual winter tradition free to the public.

Seventeen people practiced yoga on the ice rink Sunday morning, led by a new teacher with the yoga studio.

As the only donation-based studio in town, January has become the ideal month to offer this outdoor class.

Maggie Fleming is a new instructor and said this type of yoga is an experience she is excited to teach for the first time.

"That's the best part of teaching yoga here and in the studio, I started teaching it because I loved practicing it, and then teaching it is just this wow feeling because you get to sort of feel like you've delivered that fresh start," said Maggie Fleming, teacher at Sol Yoga Collective.

Fleming said yoga is a combination of helping people mentally and physically.

Sol Yoga Collective is located on Main Street and has a $12 suggested donation for drop-in classes.