Wyoming workplace deaths down slightly

Thirty-one people died on the job in Wyoming in 2018, a rate slightly below average.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says Wyoming has averaged 33 workplace fatalities each year in data going back to 1992.

About 61% of last year's deaths occurred in roadway wrecks or other means of transportation. Nine deaths occurred in the trade, transportation and utilities industries. Six were reported in the leisure and hospitality industry and five in construction. Four workers died in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting. Three died in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction.

