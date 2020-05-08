Wyoming sets special session for COVID funds

Wyoming lawmakers will hold a two-day special legislative session in response to the COVID-19 illness.

The May 15 to May 16 special session announced by Gov. Mark Gordon will begin on a day when the state plans to further relax restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new rules could allow more restaurants and bars to reopen, with servers wearing protective masks and patrons spaced more than 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Except for a handful of recently approved local exemptions, most bars and sit-down restaurant dining establishments in Wyoming have been closed since March.