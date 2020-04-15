Wyoming reports second coronavirus-related death

A hospitalized Laramie County man with confirmed COVID-19 has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

This is Wyoming's second coronavirus-related death. Wyoming was the last state to report a death.

There have been 287 confirmed and 105 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

“Unfortunately, we have seen this disease touch another Wyoming family in the worst way,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

“While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” Harrist said.

“Because anyone who is sick can pass COVID-19 on to others, it is critical that everyone do their part to help reduce the spread of this disease,” she said. “Wyoming must take this threat seriously.”

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.

