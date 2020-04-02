Wyoming regulators aid oil, gas industry with tax suspension

Wyoming regulators have voted to suspend a tax for six months to help oil and gas companies weather hard times in their industry.

Tuesday's vote by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission suspended the conservation tax for the first time in its 60-year history.

The 5-cent tax on every $100 of assessed value of production helps fund the commission. The state agency regulates the oil and gas industry and in some cases pays to plug and clean up abandoned oil and gas wells.

Commission spokeswoman Kimberly Mazza says other existing charges will cover the commission's operational costs during the suspension.

