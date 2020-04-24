Wyoming receives 50,000 face masks from Taiwan

Wyoming has received 50,000 protective face masks from the Taiwanese government to protect health care workers and others from the coronavirus.

Gov. Mark Gordon says in a Facebook post Wyoming will distribute the masks soon to where they are needed most. The U.S. government has provided far fewer masks, gloves and other protective items than Wyoming has requested and in some cases has diverted requested supplies for use elsewhere in the U.S.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Taiwan has maintained a close relationship with Wyoming in recent years. Wyoming opened a trade office in Taipei in 2018.