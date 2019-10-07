Wyoming police searching for missing girl

Authorities in Wyoming are searching for a missing girl after she was last seen getting into a vehicle at the Coffee Cup in Moorcroft on October 3. It happened around 12:36 p.m.

The vehicle involved is no longer part of the search as law enforcement talked with the owner.

Police believe Shayna Ritthaler is possibly on foot in the Sturgis or Deadwood area. She's 5'2", 122 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She may have dyed her hair black.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call your local law enforcement.

