Wyoming man killed in crash near Wright

A Wyoming man was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Wright Friday morning.

Peter P. Godwin, a 46-year-old man from Casper, was killed when his pickup hit a semi-trailer on Wyoming 59 Friday morning.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol states that Godwin lost control of his pickup on the ice-covered road, slid into the oncoming lane and crashed into the semi. Godwin died at the scene.

The semi driver, 33-year-old Zach Manning of Gillette, was taken to the Campbell County Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The WHP did not release the extent of Manning’s injuries.

