Wyoming lawmakers might take another run at a bed tax

The idea of imposing a statewide lodging tax in Wyoming appears to be regaining interest.

After Gov. Mark Gordon announced his willingness to consider a statewide lodging tax last week, members of the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee had an earnest conversation Friday in favor of supporting one.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the panel revived a bill that passed the state House last winter before being defeated in the Senate. The idea is backed by industry and the state’s Department of Tourism, noting out-of-state residents would pay much of the tax. But critics say it also would tax Wyoming residents.