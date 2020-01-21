Wyoming high school graduation rate continues to climb

For the sixth year in a row, Wyoming’s high school graduation rates have gone up; now at 82.1 percent for the 2018-19 school year. In 2013, that rate was just 77.6 percent.

"Wyoming has reached the highest graduation rate under this methodology, which was put in place over a decade ago," said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. "More Wyoming students are prepared to succeed in college careers and military service.”

Some school districts hit 100 percent graduation rates last year; Lincoln #1 and Washakie #2. Sheridan #1 boasted a graduate rate of 96.7 percent; just behind Laramie #2 with 97.1 percent. Crook #1 has a 92.11 percent graduation rate while Johnson #1 is at 91 percent.

“We must continue to focus on the 18 percent of students who don't finish, and work to ensure that high school and earning a diploma is relevant to them," Balow said.

