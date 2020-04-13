Wyoming has its first COVID-19 death

Wyoming has reported its first COVID-19 death, a man from Johnson County who was hospitalized when he died.

The state Department of Health did not release the man's age. The older man had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications related to COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There have been 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

“This is a sad development we hoped we wouldn’t see in Wyoming and we want this person’s family to know they have our sympathy,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “The advice we’ve been offering and actions we’ve taken ultimately come down to preventing as many serious illnesses and deaths connected to this disease as we can.”

Personal actions that can help avoid the spread of COVID-19 include:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home as much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Harrist said anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, and anyone who is sick can pass it on to others. Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.

