Wyoming has 4 more deaths due to COVID-19

Four Fremont County people have died due to COVID-19, bringing Wyoming's death toll to six.

The newly confirmed deaths include an older man, older woman, adult woman and adult man. Each had been hospitalized. Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

There have been 320 confirmed and 116 probable cases reported so far from across Wyoming.

WDH recommendations to help slow the spread of illness include:

⦁ Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much as possible.

⦁ Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

⦁ Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

⦁ Wear cloth face coverings in public setting where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.

