Wyoming governor urges caution with state budget

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is urging caution with the state budget.

Gordon said at a news conference Thursday he has told state agency directors that revenue remains tight and not all funding requests will get approved.

State revenue has recovered somewhat with increased oil production but Wyoming's natural gas and coal industries remain weak compared to a decade ago.

Gordon says he nonetheless wants to avoid across-the-board spending cuts like those made by his predecessor, Gov. Matt Mead, to address weak state revenue.

Wyoming's biennial budgeting process begins during the summer of odd-numbered years, followed by a state legislative session devoted mainly to the budget in even-numbered years. Gordon took office in January and 2021-2022 will be his first complete budget cycle.

