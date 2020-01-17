Wyoming governor requests funding for suicide call center

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has recommended providing $400,000 to fund an in-state call center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Gordon changed course on the issue after initially rejecting the request. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Wyoming is the only state that lacks a local call center for the national suicide hotline.

Officials say residents can reach the hotline without the call center, but the state lacks its own operators, leading to longer wait times for callers and conversations with people who are unfamiliar with resources and providers in Wyoming.

State lawmakers are scheduled to decide whether to approve the funding during the upcoming budget session in February.

