Wyoming food, child care assistance services under pressure

Vital social services including child care assistance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are experiencing growing pressures in Wyoming resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported state Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt told lawmakers that additional funding will likely be required to meet rising demand. Schmidt says family enrollment in assistance programs experienced sharp increases between March and April that will likely continue into the summer.

A federal block grant to cover child care services is likely to run out, leaving the state to cover the anticipated $17.4 million cost to maintain the program.