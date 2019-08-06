Wyoming farmers wait for federal hemp rules

Agriculture officials expect Wyoming farmers won't be able to start growing hemp until next year.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will not review state plans for hemp growing until it finalizes rules for the industry.

State Department of Agriculture spokesman Derek Grant says the department has reached out to the federal agency several times in recent months about the status of the hemp program.

He says the agency has told the state it's developing the rules and hopes to have them ready by this fall.

State lawmakers voted to legalized hemp this past winter, aiming for the crop to provide a new economic opportunity for Wyoming farmers.

