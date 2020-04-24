Wyoming eyes on reopening businesses soon

Wyoming will begin modifying health orders intended to contain the coronavirus so that certain businesses can potentially begin reopening in the weeks ahead.

Orders closing schools and businesses ranging from bars and dine-in restaurants to nail salons have been in place since March 19.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday the state will begin issuing new, modified orders next week that will remain in effect through May 15.

Local officials may request more or less restrictive variances depending on local conditions. Gordon says restaurants, barbershops, cosmetologists and gyms could be among the first businesses to reopen.