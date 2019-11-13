Wyoming committee advances Medicaid expansion bill

A legislative committee has advanced a bill that allows Gov. Mark Gordon to explore expanding the Medicaid program in Wyoming.

The lawmakers on the Joint Revenue Committee voted 8 to 5 Tuesday to move the bill forward to the full Legislature, which meets next February.

Under the proposed bill, the governor must first direct the departments of health and insurance to explore options for expanding Medicaid eligibility.

If expansion is recommended, the Legislature would have to give its approval, convening a special session if necessary.

Gordon has not supported Medicaid expansion in the past because of the costs to the state, but he says he recognizes the challenges residents face in being able to afford health care.

An estimated 19,000 residents would be covered initially if Medicaid expansion were approved.

