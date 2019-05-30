Wyoming boy severely hurt in dog attack

A Wyoming boy remains hospitalized several days after a dog attacked him.

The pit bull-Rottweiler mix attacked 9-year-old Riley Schlidt near his home in Gillette on Friday. Sheriff's officials say the boy had gone up to pet the dog when it bit him on the arm.

A girl separated the dog from the boy but the dog bit his arm again.

The Gillette News-Record reports the boy's arm was broken in two places and he suffered severe muscle and nerve damage.

He was flown to a Denver hospital for treatment and underwent two surgeries to try to save his arm.

The dog was euthanized.

