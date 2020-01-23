Wyoming, Montana seek Supreme Court ruling on coal exports

Wyoming and Montana are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule on Washington State's denial of a permit for a port facility that could boost U.S. coal exports.

The coal-producing Rocky Mountain states argue in a filing on Jan. 21 the denial violates the U.S. Constitution.

Washington State in 2017 denied a key permit for South Jordan, Utah-based Lighthouse Resources to be able to proceed with its $680 million Millennium Bulk Terminals project in Longview, Washington.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the denial is a "de facto blockade" on coal-mining states. A spokesman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington will continue to defend its decision.