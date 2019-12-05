Wyoming Indian Middle School's artistic talents on display in front of White House

Wyoming Indian Middle School located in the Wind River Reservation is getting national recognition this holiday season. The National Park Service chose the school to help decorate their state tree that is on display in front of the White House.

Students from Wyoming Indian Middle School were picked to decorate the Wyoming state tree. (Source: Gray DC)

“It’s great to see their artwork in person right in front of the White House,” said Autumn Cook, a public affairs specialist with NPS.

The beauty of Wyoming shines in the row of trees. Red horses stick out from the sea of pine needles.

Every state and territory participates in this holiday tradition. NPS says they have been decorating the so-called “Pathway of Peace” south of the White House since 1954.

“It’s amazing to just watch them look at their ornaments and take pictures with them...they just have smiles on their faces,” said Cook.

She says NPS teams up with the Department of Education to choose the schools around the country. Cook says bringing each state and territory together plants a sense of community in front of the White House.

“This is a celebration that is countrywide and it’s also in a national park that belongs to everyone,” said Cook.

All decorators are invited to be on hand when the official tree lighting takes place Thursday night.

