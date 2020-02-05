Wyoming Democrats introduce stage-based voting system

The Wyoming Democratic Party is implementing a ranked-choice voting system for its presidential caucuses April 4.

Democrats in Alaska, Nevada, Hawaii and Kansas also are implementing ranked-choice voting.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports votes at the county level will be counted in stages. If one or more candidate gets less than 15% of the first-choice vote, the lowest-performing candidate will be taken out of the running. Second-choice votes will then be allocated among the remaining candidates.

The process will repeat until all remaining candidates have more than 15%. Delegates will then be allocated in proportion to the votes for each candidate.