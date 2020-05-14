Wyoming Air National Guard to conduct C-130 flyover across the state

On Friday, May 15, the Wyoming Air National Guard will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state of Wyoming. This will be an aerial salute to the health care professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northeast Wyoming will be one of the first places the flyover will take place. The following hospitals will see the flyover at estimated times given:

• Weston County Health Services in Newcastle at 9:55 a.m.

• Crook County Hospital in Sundance at 10:05 a.m.

• Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette at 10:20 a.m.

• Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the Sheridan VA Health Care System in Sheridan at 10:40 a.m.

The public is encouraged to share photos and videos on social media. If anyone wants to share any photos or videos with KOTA Territory News, you can do so by submitting them to kotatv.com/ugc under the category “News.”

The Facebook post, below, has the other locations that the flyover will take place through.