World Suicide Prevention Day

Suicide is a worldwide problem.

According to the World Health Organization, one person dies by suicide every forty seconds around the world.

Toni Speckman from the Front Porch says, "Suicide prevention is everyone's business, nobody is immune from this. It happens to the young, the old, the middle-aged and so everybody's at risk."

In Rapid City, there are multiple places that offer help such as the Front Porch Coalition and the Crisis Care Center. Teri Corrigan works with Behavior Management Services.

"We want to provide as many options as we can for people to get the help that they need, being able to work through the situations that they're dealing with," says Corrigan.

Last year, there were 168 deaths by suicide in South Dakota.

That's fourteen people a month.

"South Dakota has the sixth highest rate of suicide in the nation. In South Dakota suicide is the tenth leading reason for death, but it's the second leading cause of death for ages fifteen to thirty-four," says Corrigan.

Rapid City School District has taken steps for prevention.

The suicide prevention coordinator makes sure students of all ages know that there is support.

"The only way that we are going to prevent it, is if we talk about it and bring that subject out there," says Speckman

http://www.frontporchcoalition.org/

http://www.crisiscarecenter.org/