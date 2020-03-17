Working Against Violence is only accepting a few donation items to limit the foot traffic in the building

COVID-19 is impacting many people throughout the country, and even here in South Dakota. But some local organizations are working to keep their doors open.

Even though they're staying open to help those in need, organizations like Working Against Violence are not accepting usual donations.

Only a few types of items are being accepted to limit the foot traffic and exposure to the organizations' clients.

The director for WAVI Kristina Simmons says donations are still essential, which is why they are putting out a weekly needs list on social media.

Simmons says the shelter is currently looking for hand sanitizer, Lysol, and food.

"We're trying to keep that risk of getting our clients and staff exposed. We're remaining open. And our clients don't have a backup plan. There is no place for them to go. So this is their home. So we need to make sure we keep it as safe and clean as possible," says Simmons.

If you're interested in donating items that are on the weekly needs list, you can drop the items off at the back door of the building, or you can ship them.