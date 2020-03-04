Workforce slowing down 5G rollout

The next generation of faster internet speeds and more powerful digital connectivity is here, but its rollout is hampered by a lack of a willing and qualified workforce.

5G won't necessarily phase out 4G towers, but rather fill in the gaps in between signals.

The 5G network expanding across the world is developing here in South Dakota as well.

"We want to be the first to win the 5G race," said Leland Langstraat, Vice President of Operations at Vikor Teleconstruction.

South Dakota-based, Vikor is leading the charge in the state to beat China to 5G. He says the system needs to get up and running so, "entrepreneurs and manufacturers can capitalize on the network and start building devices that work on it," Langstraat said. "It's imperative that we get this done quickly."

Standing in the way of development is a major demand for qualified workers.

"There are so many ways that South Dakota is going to benefit from this investment in technology," said South Dakota Republican Senator John Thune. ". . . but that can't happen if you don't have the workforce necessary to make it happen."

While Thune works on the legislative front, Vikor is taking the issue into its own hands.

"We take someone and we train them on how to do this kind of work and we spend a ton of time and resources to get them to a point where they are professionals at their job," Langstraat said. However, demand is out pacing what they can do alone.

Last year, Vikor partnered with Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls to help churn out the hundreds of employees they're planning to hire over the next 5 years. Still, Langstraat says it take a special kind of person to do the job.

"In regards to heights, that's the biggest challenge in finding somebody who is comfortable climbing towers and being up in bucket trucks," Langstraat said. "In correlation with that, you have to be technically minded and you have to be savvy with being able to hook up cables and run programs."

For those who do go into the field, they can expect a solid income.

"These are good paying jobs," Thune said. "Good wages that will help support families across our state."

Vikor is trying everything from traditional job websites like Indeed.com and Craigslist to recruiting climbers from local rock climbing clubs. The company says once they find people, they can train them at their Sioux Falls facility - no college degree needed.

Vikor estimates 20,000 new workers across the nation will be needed to achieve full 5G coverage by 2026.