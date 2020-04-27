Women's prison in Pierre gets new warden

Darren Berg has been named warden of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre.

Berg replaces Wanda Markland resigned as warden at the women's prison following the escape of nine women who walked away from the minimum security unit.

Berg has served as interim warden at the prison for the last month. He is an 18-year veteran of the state Department of Corrections, starting as a corrections officer. He has served as a manager, deputy warden and data systems manager.

The prison encompasses all security levels and includes the nearby Pierre Community Work Center. There are about 440 inmates housed at the facility.