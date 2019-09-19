Woman seriously injured in Rapid City hit-and-run

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday night in a pedestrian-car hit-and-run near the intersection of East Van Buren and North Lacrosse streets in Rapid City.

Police say the woman was crossing Lacrosse Street about 10:30 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound car that didn’t stop after the crash.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was a silver mid-sized passenger sedan. Police believe that vehicle has damage to a headlight because of the crash.

Anyone with information on the car or driver can call Detective Justin Gizzi at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

