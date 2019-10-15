Woman refuses to be a victim, fighting off robbery suspect

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a robbery that resulted in a struggle between the suspect and the victim in a moving vehicle.

The incident took place Friday evening near 18th Street and Blaine Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a woman was talking on her phone in her car when she was approached by a man. The man talked to her for a moment, then reached inside the vehicle and grabbed her purse.

The woman got out of her car and chased him, leaving her keys in the car. After a short chase, the suspect ran back to the woman's vehicle and got into the driver's seat. Clemens said the woman jumped through the passenger seat window, and the suspect began driving off.

The suspect and the victim continued to struggle as he drove down the street. Clemens said the suspect eventually pulled out a knife. He then slowed down and jumped out of the car.

The woman was able to regain control of the car before it crashed. Clemens said she was able to get her purse back, but there was some cash missing from it.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30's. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.