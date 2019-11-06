Woman raised nearly $5K on GoFundMe when her infant son died; police say she killed him

It’s easy to see why more than 100 people donated to Victoria Grace Jackson’s GoFundMe.

It’s universally understood that a parent’s worst nightmare is to bury their child, and that’s exactly what she had to do this summer.

Jackson told Clearwater police she found her 10-month-old son Malachi unresponsive in his crib on May 24. Hospital staff did all they could, but the boy’s life could not be saved.

She used the crowdfunding page to ask for help paying for his funeral.

“I want to give my son the best memorial service I can,” the description said. “He died last Friday night. We don’t know what the cause is yet, I woke up and he wasn’t breathing and had bloody foam coming from his nose. I’ve never been so heart broken in my life. Please help me take care of my baby one last time."

Sure enough, the money poured in. According to the Tampa Bay Times, donations grew to as high as $4,393, just shy of her $5,000 goal.

Even so, Jackson now spends her days locked inside the Pinellas County Jail. Months after Malachi was laid to rest, police learned she was the one responsible for his death.

Investigators canvassed her home after her initial 911 call in May, but they didn’t find any evidence to prove her version of events was false.

Malachi’s case might have never been classified as first-degree murder if not for one of Jackson’s friends coming forward on Oct. 30.

The friend told police Jackson recently confided in them that she used a pillow to cover Malachi’s nose and mouth until he stopped breathing.

Shortly after, investigators recorded a phone call with Jackson in which she incriminated herself. With more concrete evidence, they arrested her Friday.

She confessed to the whole thing soon after.

On Sunday, GoFundMe began refunding all of Jackson’s doners.

“It’s important to know that the platform is backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means all donors are fully protected by a refund policy,” GoFundMe told WFTS.

Arrest documents reviewed by the Tampa Bay Times indicate Jackson might be suicidal.

Weeks before the child’s death, she tweeted. “I already feel the downward spiral starting,” and “I honestly don’t even know what to do when I get like this. It usually ends pretty badly even if I see it coming from 100 miles away.”

Hours before Malachi died, Jackson tweeted, “I don’t deserve him,” without clarifying if that was a reference to her son.

Days after Malachi was gone, Jackson tweeted she had “nothing to live for.”

