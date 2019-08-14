Woman pleads guilty to stealing from evidence vault

A former Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety evidence technician pleads guilty to stealing from the evidence vault.

45-year old Lorraine Yellow Boy pleaded guilty to larceny Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Rapid City.

In the factual basis statement signed by Yellow Boy, she admits to stealing a total of $30,661 from the currency safe, using the majority of the money to gamble at the Prairie Winds Casino.

She faces up to five years in prison when she's sentenced but prosecutors agree to recommend the low end of the guideline range.

