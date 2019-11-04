Woman killed in crash near Oelrichs

A woman was killed in a one-car crash north of Oelrichs Sunday morning.

The 49-year-old woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, about 1:17 a.m., the woman was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the car went onto the shoulder of the road. The driver over-corrected, losing control and crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed in the median.

A 47-year-old man who was a passenger in the car had minor injuries.

