An 83-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover north of Tuthill.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on 237th Avenue when her car went into a curve and off the road. The car then went into a ditch and rolled.

The patrol says the woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.