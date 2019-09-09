Woman is sentenced to prison in stabbing death of nephew

It was a very emotional day in court Monday as Lorraine Swallow was sentenced in the death of her nephew, Tyrell Bull Bear.

The victim's and defendant's family were present and visibly upset as 33-year-old Swallow was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 275 days of credit. From there, she will be on parole.

The sentence follows Swallow accepting an Alford plea for the December 2018 death. An Alford plea is when a defendant pleads guilty but at the same time doesn’t admit to committing the crime.

Swallow was tried in May on a charge of second degree murder. When the jury was unable to reach a verdict the state filed to try her again on the same charge.

Jennifer Long, Bull Bear's aunt and Swallow's older sister, gave an emotional victim impact statement. She said that she loves her sister and doesn't hate her, but can't forgive her. Long asked for prayers for Bull Bear's 3-year-old son, Chavez, who asks where his father is.

