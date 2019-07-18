Woman facing murder charge after accident pleads not guilty

A woman charged with murder after a fatal car accident back in May pleads not guilty Thursday in Seventh Circuit Court.

48-year old Rochelle Seminole is charged with first degree murder and DUI after the May 26th accident at the LaCrosse Street Walmart.

At the time, Rapid City Police said Seminole intentionally ran into a pedestrian, 37-year old Kimberly Clifford, killing her.

Court documents say a PBT found Seminole had a blood alcohol level of 0.273, more than three times the legal limit.

Seminole is being held on $250,000 dollars bond.

Her next hearing is set for August 1st.