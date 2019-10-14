Woman dies in Stanley County fatal crash

A 50-year-old woman died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Hayes.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.

A 2004 Buick LaSabre was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.