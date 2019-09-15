Woman with cancer pours into soap business

Tracy Rushing is finding light in her darkest time.

Dakota Soapworks has been formulating and creating natural soap for more than 21 years (KOTA TV).

"I've been very peaceful for the most part," she said.

Hiding behind her smile is an uncontrollable battle.

"I understand the process. I understand that this is the way it's supposed to be for me," she continued.

Tracy's dealing with Mucoepidermoid carcinoma, a head and neck cancer that does not respond to chemo or radiation.

On hospice and with the time she has left, Tracy wants to continue to turn her grief into green making soaps and creams to soothe others with her line of soaps, Dakota Soapworks.

20 years ago, she helped cultivate a treatment specifically creating organic soaps and creams to help women who develop rashes during pregnancy.

"Knowing that I have helped thousands of women around the world definitely gives my life meaning and it's very gratifying," Tracy said.

Tracy's husband Bill, who is also her business partner says it is hard not to think about what will happen when his wife's hands aren't in the 20-year legacy.

"I can make the product and I can keep it going and I will. I intend to do that but that will be one of the hard things for me is losing the creativity that she's brought to it," Bill said.

If you are wondering how she manages to keep it all together she said "it's just a deep spirituality. A knowing that this is your life and this is how it's supposed to unfold and that everything will be ok."

"She's a fighter and I'm hoping that she'll last a lot longer than they anticipate," Bill continued.