"Wishes in Flight" campaign aiming to hit one million miles

Make-A-Wish is an organization granting wishes for kids across the nation diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Melanie Barclay joins Kayleigh Schmidt in the studio on Good Morning KOTA Territory to talk all about the "Wishes in Flight" campaign. (KOTA TV)

The South Dakota chapter has held its "Wishes in Flight" campaign for the past nine years, raising more than 13 million miles.

"Our feeling is that wishes really bring hope, strength and joy and transformation to kids' lives," said Make-A-Wish South Dakota Regional Director Melanie Barclay.

If you want to donate your unused miles to local kids, find your frequent flyer account number and find out exactly how many miles you want to donate from United or Delta. Then click here to donate or you can call 1-800-640-9198.

Make-A-Wish South Dakota is aiming for one million miles or more during this year's campaign.